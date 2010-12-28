Rimes has a ring!

A day after announcing her engagement, LeAnn Rimes showed up at LAX on Tuesday with fiance Eddie Cibrian plus her new best friend: her huge diamond engagement ring.

While the singer is mum on ring details, Rimes, 28, and Cibrian, 38, headed to Mexico to fete their wedding news.

"Cabo!!!!! Sun, bikinis, friends, food, tequila...celebration!!!! Gonna be the best trip!!" Rimes Tweeted.

Where are Cibrian's little boys, Mason, 7, and Jake, 3, during the Mexico trip? "… the boys are with their mother [Brandi Glanville]," Rimes explained.

An insider told Us that Glanville "couldn't care less" about her ex-husband's engagement.

Twitter-devotee Rimes also slammed an online report that she's expecting -- and that a pregnancy led to Cibrian's proposal. "This is such BS!!!" she wrote.

