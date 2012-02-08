How adorable is Kristin Davis' little girl?

The actress welcomed daughter Gemma Rose through domestic adoption in mid-2011, and Us Weekly has a rare shot of the mother-daughter duo playing at a park in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, just two weeks before the release of Davis' latest movie, "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."

"It is the most rewarding thing I've done in my life," Davis has said of becoming a first-time parent.

The single actress, best known for her role as Charlotte York on "Sex and the City," added that she's reveling in her little girl's mini-milestones.

"We don't have our teeth yet," Davis said. "We're trying to crawl and talk, but haven't mastered either."

