Who knew electronics could be so sexy?

As the newest face of tech brand Sharper Image, Megan Fox strips down in a steamy new campaign for the company.

In an image released Thursday, the Friends With Kids star, 25, lounges seductively in bed, tablet in hand, clad in just a white button-down, lacy black lingerie, and thigh-high stockings.

Fox-- who has been married to 90210 alum Brian Austin Green since 2010 -- also flaunted her famous assets in lingerie ads for Armani.

It's been a slow road towards self acceptance for the former Transformers star, who opened up to MIAMI Magazine this year about feeling insecure with her looks growing up.

"I was never the pretty girl," Fox told the mag, describing her teen self as "abrasive" and "obnoxious."

Though she's made it clear she hasn't ever gone under the knife, she doesn't rule out the plastic surgery option entirely -- especially if it's a carefully considered decision.

"It's amazing that we have the technology to do the stuff that we do," Fox told Allure in 2010. "[But] I would encourage anyone to first speak with a therapist to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it's not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin--the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you."

