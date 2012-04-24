Still caliente!

Michelle Williams and Jason Segel grabbed a bite to eat Monday night at La Esquina, the hip, celeb-friendly Mexican eatery in downtown Manhattan. It's the first time in a month that Williams, 31, and Segel, 32, have been photographed together.

Us Weekly first broke the news that the Oscar-nominated actress and 5 Year Engagement star were dating, with romantic snapshots of the pair strolling near Williams' pad in Brooklyn March 24.

Despite the absence of cameras, the unlikely duo -- who share a common friend in Busy Philipps, Williams' BFF and Segel's costar in 1999 show Freaks and Geeks -- have spent a ton of quality time together in the past month. Last week, Williams snuck into the NYC afterparty for 5 Year Engagement, Segel's new film with Emily Blunt, and "every actor in there was so enamored of the couple," an onlooker told Us of the sweet pair.

Segel returned the favor on Sunday night, quietly supporting his new love at the Tribeca Film Festival debut of Williams' Take This Waltz and at the afterparty, held at Abe & Arthur's.

"There was no mistaking that they were a couple," an observer says. "They seemed very comfortable and happy to be there celebrating together."

