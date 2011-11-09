In his first post-Harry Potter big-screen role, Daniel Radcliffe grapples with a malevolent spirit in the spooky period piece The Woman in Black, and we have a new image from the film.

In theaters February 3, 2012, The Woman in Black finds Radcliffe as a young lawyer who travels to a remote village, where he discovers that the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals.

If that premise isn't scary enough, the ultra-creepy toys, haunted house, child-like rhyme and old Hammer Horror-inspired Victorian imagery should do the trick.

Directed by James Watkins, The Woman in Black also stars Ciarán Hinds, Janet McTeer and Shaun Dooley.

Check out the spooky site to look inside Eel Marsh House and discover the answer to "What did they see?" This one should give you goosebumps…

Related stories on ETonline.com:Eddie Murphy Exits Oscar Host Job