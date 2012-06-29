Baby Adalaide's a jetsetter already!

Katherine Heigl carried her and husband Josh Kelley's newly adopted daughter Adalaide through the airport in Burbank, Calif. on her way to catch a flight Thursday. (The adorable tot, for her part, looked calm, cool, and collected in her mom's arms.)

The One for the Money actress, 33, and Kelley, 32, brought home Adalaide in April; she joined big sister Naleigh, whom Heigl and her musician love adopted from South Korea in 2009.

Earlier this month, Heigl opened up to Us Weekly about how their family's doing since the arrival of their new bundle of joy.

"[Adalaide] is great! She's a delicious, beautiful, wonderful child, and Naleigh is . . . It's hard to describe Naleigh," the actress gushed. "She's more charming, more gregarious, more outgoing, never stops talking -- she's got all this personality, and now I've got this tiny little being . . . They're both just so enthralling. It's been unbelievable."

