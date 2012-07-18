Tom and Suri Cruise are flying high!

Late Wednesday morning, Tom Cruise was photographed carrying daughter Suri, 6, outside the Greenwich Hotel in downtown Manhattan. The destination for the 50-year-old Rock of Ages star and his only child with ex Katie Holmes? The friendly skies!

PHOTOS: Katie's close bond with Suri

The duo were next seen at a heliport, where they boarded a helicopter for an as-yet-unknown destination.

It's day two of the newly divorced actor's reunion with his little girl since he and Holmes, 33, announced that they'd quickly settled their divorce and custody arrangement; Cruise flew in early Tuesday from Los Angeles, where he'd been shooting Oblivion.

PHOTOS: Tom and Suri's cutest moments

(A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Holmes, who recently began renting a new apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood, retained primary custody of their little girl.)

On Tuesday, the twosome headed to Chelsea Piers and elsewhere in downtown NYC for their first day of father-daughter bonding.

PHOTOS: How Tom has barely aged

The actor "adores Suri, but now he's afraid he won't be able to have a close relationship with her," a source tells Us of his new post-divorce role.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: NEW PIC: Tom Cruise Carries Suri Aboard a Helicopter