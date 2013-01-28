NEW YORK (AP) — A new J.D. Salinger film and biography are being billed as an unprecedented look into the mysterious life of the author of "The Catcher In the Rye."

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that it had acquired "The Private War of J.D. Salinger." It's an oral biography by author David Shields and filmmaker-screenwriter Shane Salerno.

Salerno's screenplay credits include the Oliver Stone film "Savages." Salerno has been working for several years on his documentary. It will air next January.

According to Simon & Schuster, the book and film will draw upon interviews with friends and colleagues of Salinger and will investigate "the cost" of war and of art. Salinger was reportedly deeply scarred by his service during World War II.

Salinger died in 2010 at age 91.