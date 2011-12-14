Entertainment Tonight.

The circle of life is well in effect in California. As the Golden State is losing a Kardashian, it will gain another reality star when Melissa Rycroft moves to Los Angeles.

Melissa is starring in a new reality show set to air on CMT, according to Deadline. The show will reportedly document Melissa's move to Los Angeles from Dallas to pursue her Hollywood dreams, which seems nice but there's one catch -- Melissa's husband Tye Strickland isn't coming with her. A few conflicts are sure to arise when the couple attempts to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Melissa, a former cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, rose to fame as a contestant on the hit ABC reality shows The Bachelor and Dancing with the Stars.

Look for the show Melissa and Tye: A New Reality (working title) to premiere in April.

