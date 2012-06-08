New Trial Requested in Hudson Family Killings
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in Chicago says he'll decide next month on the request for a new trial for the man convicted of killing three members of Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson's family.
RELATED: Jennifer Hudson thanks prosecutors, God after jury verdict
Judge Charles Burns on Friday set a July 24 date to rule on the request from William Balfour's attorneys. Cook County prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to argue the motion that day. If the judge lets Balfour's conviction stand, sentencing is expected to follow.
Hudson's mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew were killed in October 2008.
Balfour was married to Hudson's sister, and prosecutors contend he shot the family members in a jealous rage because she was dating another man. A jury convicted him last month of first-degree murder and other charges.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 06, 2018 See which stars of the 1980s and 1990s have been broke.
- Apr. 05, 2018 These stars have been in trouble with the IRS