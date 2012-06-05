NEW YORK (AP) -- A television network is starting a competition this fall to award a fortified bunker to a family who believes the end of the world is near.

Seriously.

The Spike network said Tuesday that it will air a six-episode series called "Last Family on Earth" in which survivalists will compete to show how tough and resourceful they are. The winner gets an underground bunker in an undisclosed location.

Spike executive Sharon Levy says the series isn't a comedy. She also says it isn't necessarily tied to a theory that the ancient Mayan civilization predicted the end of the world to arrive in December 2012.