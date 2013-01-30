NEW YORK (AP) — How far can reality television go? A new competition series will debut this summer called "Top Hooker."

Get your mind out of the gutter. It's on Animal Planet, and it's about fishing.

The network says the show will pit teams of expert fishers competing in odd challenges, like fishing with outlandish tools, catching fish blindfolded and netting fish with their mouth. It's all catch-and-release.

The series will run for eight episodes and be based in California fishing spots.