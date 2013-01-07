New Year, New Who?

By Jessica Wedemeyer

The new year is already well under way, but it remains to be seen which stars will steal the spotlight in 2013. Who will be this year's Channing Tatum? Will any stars shock the world by secretly tying the knot à la Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Who will steal Emma Stone's M.O. and become the one to watch on the red carpet? Keep reading for our predictions!

"Surprise! We're Married!" of 2012: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The genetically gifted pair pulled off the ultimate secret wedding -- without nary an engagement announcement! -- on Sept. 9, 2012 when they tied the knot after a whirlwind courtship. So who will walk down the aisle in 2013's surprise celebrity wedding?