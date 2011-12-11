Well, at least you can't blame any star in particular for this one.

New Year's Eve -- the ensemble romantic comedy starring dozens of A-listers including Ashton Kutcher, Halle Berry, Katherine Heigl, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jessica Biel, Zac Efron, Lea Michele and many others -- "won" the box office weekend with a dismal $13.7 million gross.

PHOTOS: Meet the huge cast of New Year's Eve

Variety reports that, overall, it was worst weekend at the domestic box office in three years.

While New Year's Eve (a themed sequel of sorts to 2010's far more successful Valentine's Day, which opened with a huge $56 million) fell below expectations, Jonah Hill's comedy The Sitter, at number two, earned $10 million in its first weekend, as roughly projected earlier this week.

PHOTOS: See the sexiest scenes from Breaking Dawn Part 1

Ticket sales were down 6 percent last weekend, and 20 percent down from the same time last year, when Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp's film The Tourist opened to a disappointing $16.5 million.

Landing in third place was Breaking Dawn Part 1 in its third week out -- with an overall gross now just below $260 million.

PHOTOS: Ashton, Demi and other shocking splits of 2011

The Muppets ($7.1 million) and Arthur Christmas ($6.6 million) rounded out the top five.

Tell Us: Did you see any of these movies this weekend?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly