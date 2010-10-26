Prince just unveiled the details for his new "Welcome 2 America" tour two weeks ago -- and now we’ve got some dates!

The iconic pop star, 52, did give some details at the October 14 press conference at NYC’s Apollo Theater – that he would be joined by a roster of A-list pals (Janelle Monae, Sheila E., Maceo Parker, Graham Central Station) and that he would play a solid gold Fender Custom Stratoscaster that would be auctioned off to charity at the end of the run – but he forgot to say just when and where he’d be playing.

Well, I just got the skinny on the NYC-area dates at least. See below and order your tickets starting Saturday, October 30 at 10 am through livenation.com, 800.745.3000 or the old-fashioned way at Ticketmaster locations and box offices. And get this, tickets start at just $20.10! How’s that for charity?

Dec. 14 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

Dec. 15 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

Dec. 17 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

Dec. 18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Dec. 29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

