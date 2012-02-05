As the New York Giants prepare to take on the New England Patriots Sunday in Super Bowl XLVI, celebs came out in full force to show their pigskin pride.

Here are just a few of the stars who'll be glued to the TV in hopes that the G-Men -- or the Pats -- take it home.

PHOTOS: A-list football fans

Katharine McPhee: "I went to school in Boston and now I live in New York, and my whole crew in New York will be mad if I don't root for the Giants."

Larry King: "Today is the big day! Can't wait to watch the Super Bowl. My prediction: Giants win."

Tamra Barney: "Go Patriots! My 11 year old son wanted me to say that. But now that I think of it Tom Brady is kinda cute…Right?"

PHOTOS: Celebs at the 2011 Super Bowl

Melissa Joan Hart: "Making my shopping list for our Super Bowl party! Also planning pranks for our Patriot fan friends!"

Jessica Simpson: "We were really sad the Niners aren't here right now -- Eric played for the Niners -- but he's from Boston, so we're going with the Patriots. And I'm a Cowboys fan, so I cannot root for the Giants!"

Conan O'Brien: "Patriots by 7. This is my pick for the Super Bowl. And for any future U.S. revolutionary wars."

VIDEO: Last year's funniest Super Bowl commercials

Danny DeVito: "Sunny day...gonna root for Eli Manning."

Daniel Radcliffe: "I am a Giants fan, absolutely. I was christened a Giants fan when I arrived in New York. I did Equus there the first time. But it was this year I really got into it."

Alyssa Milano: "Let's go @Giants! Clap, clap, clapclapclap! #SuperBowl here we come!!!!"

PHOTOS: Celebrities who date athletes

Kellan Lutz: "[The Patriots] have a great team. I fell in love with Tom Brady. Met him once. Really great guy and they have a really solid team. Even if Tom isn't playing, their team is solid."

Tell Us: Who should win Super Bowl XLVI?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly