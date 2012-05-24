NEW YORK (AP) -- Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jennifer Egan's latest New Yorker magazine story is being serialized on Twitter.

Egan's spy thriller, "Black Box," is being tweeted through The New Yorker Fiction Department's Twitter handle (at)NyerFiction. The tweets began Thursday night.

Each of 10 140-character installments will be available on the magazine's Page-Turner blog. The entire story will appear in the Science Fiction issue of the magazine, which goes on sale Monday.

Egan's novel, "A Visit From the Goon Squad," won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.