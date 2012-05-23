Newcomer Holly Deveaux Cast as Casey Anthony in Lifetime Biopic
Lifetime has found its Casey Anthony.
Though Kristen Stewart, Alyssa Milano, and Jennifer Love Hewitt were fan hopefuls for the role of the headline-making single mom, the network settled on relative newcomer Holly Deveaux to portray Anthony in the upcoming "Imperfect Justice," a rep for the network confirms to Us Weekly.
Deveaux, 19, has appeared in TV programs Less Than Kind and Baxter in her native Canada, as well as in a made-for-TV TNT movie, Silent Witness, which costarred Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney.
Though the actress' role is a crucial one, Anthony--and by extension Deveaux-- won't be the focus of the film. Instead, the story will center on the attorneys behind the controversial 2011 trial of Anthony, 26, who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.
Rob Lowe has been cast as Jeff Ashton, the prosecuting attorney alongside Elizabeth Mitchell (who will play fellow prosecutor Linda Drake Burdick); The Office's Oscar Nunez will tackle the role of Anthony's defense attorney Jose Baez.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newcomer Holly Deveaux Cast as Casey Anthony in Lifetime Biopic