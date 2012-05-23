Lifetime has found its Casey Anthony.

Though Kristen Stewart, Alyssa Milano, and Jennifer Love Hewitt were fan hopefuls for the role of the headline-making single mom, the network settled on relative newcomer Holly Deveaux to portray Anthony in the upcoming "Imperfect Justice," a rep for the network confirms to Us Weekly.

Deveaux, 19, has appeared in TV programs Less Than Kind and Baxter in her native Canada, as well as in a made-for-TV TNT movie, Silent Witness, which costarred Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney.

Though the actress' role is a crucial one, Anthony--and by extension Deveaux-- won't be the focus of the film. Instead, the story will center on the attorneys behind the controversial 2011 trial of Anthony, 26, who was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee.

Rob Lowe has been cast as Jeff Ashton, the prosecuting attorney alongside Elizabeth Mitchell (who will play fellow prosecutor Linda Drake Burdick); The Office's Oscar Nunez will tackle the role of Anthony's defense attorney Jose Baez.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newcomer Holly Deveaux Cast as Casey Anthony in Lifetime Biopic