It sure takes a special woman to tame a man like Steven Tyler.

For the Aerosmith rocker, 63, that lucky lady is his now-fiancee, Erin Brady, whom he proposed to over the Christmas holiday. Together for seven years, Tyler and Brady, 38, first met when she acted as the band's tour accountant.

As Tyler prepares to wed for the third time, he and Brady sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the talk show host's Final Chapter Sunday, discussing how their bond endures.

"For all the divorces I've had, I hurt those girls deeply, and there was some behavior that I'm ashamed of and I shouldn't have done," Tyler admitted to Winfrey on Sunday's show. "I don't want to hurt anybody again."

Brady says her relationship with the rocker works because they have a mutual understanding when it comes to his past transgressions and wandering eye.

"I just said, 'Hey listen, if you play, I'm gonna play,'" Brady told Winfrey. "He didn't really like when he was on the other side of that scenario."

Having that idea hang over his head works for Tyler. "It's a little easier for a relationship when it's played like a game like that. As opposed to 'don't break the rules,' he argues, confirming that he is fully monogamous with Brady.

"I may come off as a sexual animal, and I definitely am on stage, 'cause trust me, I feel it myself. But I'm not really, really that. I'll sing about it, I put it out there but I'm not," he reasoned. "I'd like to go on a schtupping spree and screw every girl I see, that would want to have me, who wouldn't? But I don't. I want [Erin] for my own, and if that's gonna take that away from it, I don't [do it]."

Given their understanding, Brady seems OK with Tyler's on-stage persona and the women concertgoers who throw underwear and lipstick on stage to him.

"I really like it when they fit me and the lipstick looks good on my skin," she joked.

Steven Tyler's episode of Oprah Winfrey's Next Chapter re-airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. (EST) on OWN.

