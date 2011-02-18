First item on Ashlee Simpson's post-split checklist: Find a new pad.

A source tells UsMagazine.com the singer-actress, 26, has been crashing at her parents' place since she filed for divorce from Pete Wentz on Feb. 9 (the Fall Out Boy rocker, 31, has been staying at their $4.5 million Beverly Hills home) and on Wednesday she seemed determined to change that.

Simpson spent the morning house hunting with a real estate broker in the Beverly Hills area, a second insider says.

"They drove by a few houses in the 3-to-4 million-dollar range," the source tells Us. "Ashlee didn't get out of the car and was quiet and subdued. At one point, she was going to get out of the car, but when she saw photographers, she decided to stay in the car and then went home."

One criteria for Simpson's new spread is that it's suitable for her 2-year-old son, Bronx.

"The homes were two-story traditional-style homes in a family neighborhood," says the source. "One of the houses was just up from the street from Coldwater Park, where she and Pete like to take Bronx to play."

Another plus, adds the insider, "The homes were also very close to [sister] Jessica's house, which would be nice for her."

