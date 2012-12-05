--Newly single Kimora Lee Simmons hanging out with heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko and celebrating the holidays with TheLookStore.com and Jus D'Amour Perfume at the Frederic Fekkai Melrose Place Salon in L.A.

--Emma Stone having a girls night out with some friends at STK Downtown in NYC.

--Amber Tamblyn sharing some laughs with SNL's Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer at the opening party of the 8th Annual WIRED Store in Soho NYC.

--Amanda Bynes popping into NYC hotspots including Avenue with KirillWasHere and Justin Crow.

--Fabolous celebrating his birthday with Corzo tequila shots at Greenhouse in NYC.

--Cameron Diaz sipping Perrier Jouet while hanging with Leonardo DiCaprio and Miranda Kerr at The Rosewood in NYC.

--Doutzen Kroes supporting World Aids Day by hosting the Dance4Life fundraiser at Lavo in NYC.

--Molly Sims showing pictures of her son Brooks on her iphone at the Rembrandt and Neutrogena Cosmetics' Holiday Party prep event at Blow in NYC.

--Ron Howard chatting with Aaron Paul at the Into the Green: Fiat 500e Launch Party in Downtown L.A.

--Stacy Keibler demonstrating Old Spice's latest internet video game, "Dikembe Mutombo's 4.5 Weeks to Save the World" at Dave and Buster's arcade in NYC.

--Kristin Cavallari celebrating the launch of her debut capsule collection, Chinese Laundry by Kristin Cavallari, with a cocktail party at AVENUE in NYC.

--Holly Robinson Peete hosting the NFL's Homegating campaign launch event at the Arlington Club in NYC.

--Blythe Danner enjoying a lunch with a friend at Delmonico's Kitchen in NYC.

--One Direction signing autographs and taking photos with fans after kicking off their ''Take Me Home'' world tour at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

--Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Magro celebrating his birthday with friends at Asellina in NYC.

--Jamie Foxx sharing a rib eye steak with friends at BLT Steak in L.A.

--Steven Tyler hosting an LA Aerosmith show after-party at Pink Taco West Hollywood.

--Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoying a private dinner in the wine room at Wolfgang's Steakhouse by Wolfgang Zwiener in Beverly Hills.

--George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston and John Goodman having a mini-Argo reunion at Magnolia restaurant in Hollywood.

--Vince Neil from Motley Crue getting rejuvenated at the Skin Body Lounge spa grand opening event while drinking Bartenura Blue Wine in L.A.

--Derek Jeter dining at hot spot Pig and Khao with a group of friends in NYC.

--Tiësto, together with (RED) and dance artists Avicii and Calvin Harris, celebrating World AIDS Day and his compilation album, DANCE (RED), SAVE LIVES - of which proceeds will be donated to the Global Fund – in Melbourne, Australia.

--One Republic singing along to the DJ's music at Rock & Reilly's on The Sunset Strip after their performance at Jingle Ball in L.A.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newly Single Kimora Lee Simons Spotted With Wladimir Klitchsko