Now that Martin Lawrence is divorcing his partner of 17 years, he's ready to start over in terms of real estate, too. The Big Mama's House actor just put his Beverly Hills on the renter's market for $200,000 a month!

PHOTOS: Inside celeb homes

The sprawling, 13,900 square-foot pad boasts 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms and a movie theater complete with concession stand. Out back, there's a giant pool surrounded by a spa and cabana and a tennis court.

The home, which sits on 2.2 acres of land, also features an impressive marble foyer with Salvatore Polizzi-stained glass skylights, plus staff quarters in the basement.

PHOTOS: Celeb dream homes

Last month, the comedian, 47, and wife Shamicka made a "joint decision to part ways," their rep told E! News. The couple, who are parents to daughters Amara and Iyana, were together for 15 years before getting married in July 2010 at this particular estate.

PHOTOS: 2011's biggest celebrity splits

"Out of love and respect for one another we will continue to remain friends and raise our two beautiful daughters together," they said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newly Single Martin Lawrence Renting Out His Beverly Hills Home for $200,000 a Month!