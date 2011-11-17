Who needs Kate?

The Duchess' younger brother and sister, Pippa and James Middleton, enjoyed some quality sibling time Wednesday in London. Pippa, 28, looked prim in a fuchsia dress, black blazer and tall black boots, while James, 24, kept it casual in jeans and a jacket.

PHOTOS: Pippa's fabulous figure

Although James hasn't been in the spotlight quite as much as his famous sisters, he's certainly kept busy. The youngest Middleton sibling runs an upscale bakery business, Cake Kit Company, and according to The Telegraph, is in the process of launching three new businesses: Nice Cakes, Nice Wine and Nice Group London.

PHOTOS: Pippa's style

Like Pippa, who's had a few less than flattering photos of herself released to the press, some of James' unfavorable moments have been captured on film. Shots of James appearing to be naked, dressed in one of Pippa's dresses and wearing a French Maid costume have all hit the web.

5 things you don't know about James Middleton

But Duchess Kate's kid sister was probably happy to have some time to relax with her brother; just last month, she and her on-off beau Alex Loudon split once again, sources confirmed to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Pippa, James and more hot Brits!

A source close to Loudon's brother said: "They are apart now, but Alex hopes they can still work things out."

Pippa first met the 31-year-old cricketeer turned finance whiz on a blind date set up by mutual pals. The couple of more than a year first split in June 2011, only to reunite weeks later.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly