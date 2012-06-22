No honeymoon yet for Giovanni Ribisi and Agyness Deyn yet!

Ribisi, 37, attended the Hollywood premiere of his film, Ted, Thursday without his new bride by his side. The actor plays as Donny in the new Seth MacFarlane film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

A rep for the Avatar actor told Us Weekly Thursday that the couple "quietly married in Los Angeles over the weekend." But Ribisi is already back to work promoting Ted.

The Lost in Translation actor shares daughter Lucia, 14, with his ex-wife Mariah O'Brien, whom he divorced in 2001 after four years of marriage.

Deyn, a 29-year-old British fashion model/actress split from rocker Josh Hubbard (of the Paddingtons) in 2008 after four years together and told the Daily Mail in March she was still single.

"I'm all alone," she said. "There has been no man in my life for several months now and although it would be nice to have a boyfriend, I can't just settle for anybody."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newlywed Giovanni Ribisi Attends Ted Premiere Without Wife Agyness Deyn