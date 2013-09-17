Newlywed Jesse Tyler Ferguson on marriage: It feels very important to me

jesse tyler ferguson married

Jesse Tyler Ferguson may have just two months of experience to draw from, but the actor says that marriage is even better than he thought it would be.

Ferguson wed Justin Mikita in New York on July 20, 2013, and it wasn't long after their nuptials that he knew things would be different. "The day after we got married I thought, 'Oh this is just the same ole.' About a week later it settled in and I thought this was really special," he remembers. "Also because it was something as a gay man I fought so hard for. It feels very important for me and just for my rights."

"I didn't think it would feel this different, but it does and in a very good way," the "Modern Family" star told Wonderwall at Audi and Altuzarra's pre-Emmy bash at Cecconi's on Sept. 15, 2013. "It's really wonderful because when you have an argument you realize, OK, we're married. [He's] not going anywhere. There's a certain sort of serenity and confidence in our relationship that I thought was there, but it's now even more magnified."

In addition to serenity, Ferguson says his husband keeps him moving. "He keeps me mentally active," he said. "He gets me to think about things in a different way. I feel like if I wasn't with him I would age rapidly."

