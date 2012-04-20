She's long been vocal about the joy giving birth to sons Milo and Owen has brought, but Ricki Lake isn't ready to become a third-time mom now that she's married to Christian Evans.

In fact -- the couple, who eloped April 8 -- have already nixed having children together entirely.

"We are not gonna have more kids. We have made that decision," Lake, 43, tells Celebuzz. "When you fall in love, the fantasy of making a baby and all that is definitely appealing. But I also love this phase of my life, where my children are 15 and almost 11. It's really nice to have some freedom to be able to go away and have a balance of a fun kind of life with your husband and also with growing children."

Lake and jewelry designer Evans, 40, sure started their life together off in a unique way when they secretly eloped in Southern California with only two guests in attendance at their ceremony: their dogs.

Though they officially got hitched quietly, Lake -- who is preparing to bring The Ricki Lake Show back to TV this fall -- intends to have a larger ceremony soon enough.

"I definitely want to celebrate…because I know there were a lot of people disappointed that they weren't able to take part in it," Lake tells Celebuzz of the ceremony, which took place eight months after the couple announced their engagement. "Maybe we'll renew our vows or something."

When that grand party is planned, Lake will call up her Dancing With the Stars pro pal Derek Hough to help teach Evans some moves.

"Derek promised me that he would teach Christian a dance. So, someday we'll do that," Lake, who skipped the traditional first dance at her April 8 ceremony, explains. "Maybe at our anniversary party!"

