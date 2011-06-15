Married life for Sara Rue has been nothing less than perfect so far!

After the 32-year-old actress said "I do" to Kevin Price in May, the newlyweds jetted off for a two-week honeymoon "extravaganza in French Polynesia."

"We went to Moorea which is a small island off the coast of Tahiti, and then we flew to Bora Bora, which is another island," Rue told Us Weekly at Jenny Craig's "Party in the Plaza" in NYC on Tuesday. "We had an amazing time. We snorkeled, we lived in a hut overlooking the water for two weeks. It was awesome."

So how is life now that the honeymoon is over? "It's horrible!" she laughed. "No, I'm kidding. It's only been three weeks. So far so good!"

"He's my best friend," she gushed. "He's really supportive, and he's always in my corner. I couldn't have asked for a better husband."

The newlyweds are getting along great, but they do fight about one thing. "His pace! He moves slow," Rue explained. "Like we could be making dinner and we’ll chop vegetables next to each other, [and] he’ll finish chopping like one zucchini and I’ll have finished chopping an onion, a red pepper, two zucchini, all of the spinach and the garlic. He'll still be on that one zucchini! It drives me a little crazy."

