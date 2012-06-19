Just married!

Bobby Brown tied the knot with his manager Alicia Etheredge in Hawaii on Monday -- and they couldn't be happier.

The bride told RumorFix Tuesday, "We are the happiest couple in the world."

And they sure looked like it in their wedding photo! The wedding party posed together for a photo during the outdoor ceremony, which Brown later shared via Instagram. Etheredge wore a strapless gown and Brown wore a red suit with white Adidas sneakers. They had four little bridesmaids for the ceremony all dressed in adorable white dresses with flowers in their hair.

Brown and Etheredge, who became engaged in May 2010, were surrounded by family and friends at their ceremony including Brown's children, Landon, 23, La'Princia, 22 and Bobby Jr., 10. Their only child together, Cassius, was also in attendance and matched Brown.

The R&B singer's 19-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina, with the late Whitney Houston, however, was noticeably absent. Brown and Houston divorced in 2007.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Newlyweds Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge: "We're the Happiest Couple in the World"