Newlyweds Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- but not for their honeymoon.

She is shooting her new music video, "Sex Ed," but it's been tough to focus on work in light of the swine flu epidemic.

"We're definitely wearing the face masks everywhere we go," Pratt said Tuesday on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show. "We're not playing -- I'm not trying to get pig flu. We're in isolation, we're in full hiding." Montag later added, "Every second, we're washing our hands."

The newlyweds note that they're taking their honeymoon in about a week.

"I think we're discussing with MTV going to Tahiti or Fiji, somewhere tropical and exciting," Pratt said. Asked if MTV is footing the bill, Pratt said, "We'll see. Since it is a recession, we might just be going to Santa Monica Beach!"

Montag said their weekend wedding was "unbelievable. All of our friends and family were there, and they were so loving and supportive. There were so many fans that were waiting outside, screaming when we came out. We appreciate their support. It was amazing and beautiful. The ceremony, having my dad walk me down the aisle, having Spencer there, it was the best day of my life. It was amazing."

(What was Kristin Cavallari doing at the wedding? "Kristin's actually the one who introduced Spencer and I when we were in a nightclub three years ago," Montag explained.)

Of course, there was drama at the ceremony.

"Heidi has a father and a stepfather, and they both wanted to walk her down the aisle," Pratt said. "That didn't work out as planned."

Added Montag, "It was not fun not even a little bit. But now I am officially an adult so I had to take matters into my own hands and do what I thought was right. I told my stepfather that he's been a supportive father figure, but at the end of the day, he's not my dad."

The rehearsal dinner also got ugly. "There was a little something between Holly and her mom," Pratt said. "They did something at the rehearsal dinner I thought was inappropriate."

"It was out of line," Montag interrupted.

"Alcohol and weddings are not supposed to mix," Pratt continued. "Luckily, Heidi and I stayed sober during this, but not everyone else stayed true to that guideline."

The two also admitted that they didn't write their own vows at their weekend wedding.

"We did in Mexico, so that was something heartfelt our Margarita vows but we just rocked with the minister's preset vows so we didn't mess up," Pratt said.

So, now that they've officially wed, are kids next?

"No, I'm only 22!" Montag said. "I think marriage is one thing, but kids are another. Maybe in 10 years."

