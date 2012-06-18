It's not exactly a honeymoon, but it'll have to do for now!

One week after tying the knot in Austin, Texas, Matthew McConaughey, 42, and Camila Alves, 30, jetted to Miami for Latvian model Ginta Lapina's wedding. The event took place "at the luxurious Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach," a source tells Us Weekly. "They looked happy together [and] in love."

McConaughey and Alves -- parents to son Levi, 3, and daughter Vida, 2, -- held hands during the ceremony, according to an onlooker. Lapina's wedding is the first time the newlyweds have been photographed as a couple since becoming man and wife June 9.

At her own wedding, Alves wore a custom-made Ducarmo Castelo Branco dress, Stuart Weitzman heels and Neil Lane jewels. She and McConaughey whispered vows into each other's ears during their sunset ceremony. "No one knew what they said," a source told Us. "Whatever they said was very emotional. Camila was tearing up."

Guests at the McConaughey/Alves wedding included Reese Witherspoon, 36, Woody Harrelson, 50, and filmmaker Richard Linklater, 51. Said a pal: "It was a great night for everybody!"

