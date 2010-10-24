Katy Perry and Russell Brand took to their Twitter accounts to make their wedding announcement.

Both the comedian and the pop star posted a pic of their names, Russell and Katy, with a caption that read: "WE DID!"

The couple said their "I dos" on Saturday in India. A rep for the newlyweds told ET, "The very private and spiritual ceremony, attended by the couples' closest family and friends, was performed by a Christian minister and longtime friend of the Hudson Family."

