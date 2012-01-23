LOS ANGELES (AP) -- News Corp. is launching a Spanish-language network that aims to bring the flavor of its Fox network to Hispanic audiences.

The company said Monday that the new network, MundoFox, will be launched this fall in partnership with Colombia-based RCN Television Group. RCN already produces popular shows for Spanish-language networks in the U.S., such as "El Capo" and "Yo soy Betty la Fea."

MundoFox will be carried on stations covering 75 percent of U.S. households. News Corp., based in New York, says it has several affiliate deals being finalized with top Hispanic markets.

The launch of the broadcast network, which would be available to anyone with a digital antenna, would mark News Corp.'s first foray into a free Spanish language market already served by top-ranked Univision and Comcast Corp.'s Telemundo network.