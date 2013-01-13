News Corp takes majority stake in German pay-TV
BERLIN (AP) — A wholly owned subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. has taken a majority stake in German pay-TV Sky Deutschland.
The Munich-based channel said in a statement Monday that News Adelaide has increased its holding in Sky Deutschland to 54.5 percent for €347.4 million ($461.14 million).
Sky Deutschland says News Corp. has also agreed to guarantee a €300 million bank loan and the channel's license fee payments to the German Football League for the Bundesliga seasons through 2016/2017.
Some 3,363,000 customers paid for Sky Deutschland's subscription service last year.
