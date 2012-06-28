NEW YORK (AP) -- A bid for speed in reporting the Supreme Court's decision on President Barack Obama's health care law has tripped up some news organizations.

Both CNN and Fox News Channel incorrectly reported Thursday that the law's central provision, requiring virtually all Americans to have health insurance, had been struck down. Both networks backtracked when it became clear that the court upheld the provision.

Broadcast networks broke into regular programming to deliver special reports and generally got it right.

To get the news out quickly, competitive news organizations had to wade through pages of legal writing.