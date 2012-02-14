BOSTON (AP) -- Special Olympics CEO Tim Shriver is taking time off to write a book about the athletes he says have changed his life.

Shriver says he hopes to tell the stories of the Special Olympics athletes in a way that will promote greater understanding of people with intellectual challenges.

The son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and R. Sargent Shriver, Tim Shriver has headed the Special Olympics since 1996. He told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he is going to focus on the book over the next few months to tell the inspiring story of the athletes, but he will continue with some of his Special Olympics duties.

He plans to return to his post fulltime after the book is finished, maybe as early as June.