LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge is poised to sign off on a legal settlement that resulted in "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton moving from his sprawling "Casa de Shenandoah" property after 45 years.

Lawyers for Newton and property owner CSD LLC are to appear Friday before U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Bruce Markell in Las Vegas.

CSD bought the more than 40-acre estate in June 2010 for $19.5 million with plans to develop the opulent mansion and surrounding grounds into a "Graceland West" attraction commemorating the "Danke Schoen" crooner's show biz career.

That plan stalled last year amid legal wrangling.

The fight resulted in the 71-year-old Newton, his family and their menagerie of exotic animals moving this month to another nearby mansion and several adjacent properties totaling about 20 acres.