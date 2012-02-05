M.I.A. almost stole the show from Madonna at the jaw-dropping half-time show at Sunday's Super Bowl in Indianapolis.

The 36-year-old rapper (real name: Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam) flipped her middle finger as she performed backup for Madonna, 53, alongside Nicki Minaj for the Material Girl's new song "Give Me All You Luvin'."

PHOTOS: Madonna's face -- how it's changed

The British/Sri Lankan star also uttered a profanity ("I don't give a s***") but the expletive wasn't heard on the live broadcast.

The NFL and NBC alike immediately apologized for the gaffe, which harkened back to Janet Jackson's infamous nip-slip at the Super Bowl alongside Justin Timberlake 8 years ago.

PHOTOS: Celebrity nip slips

"The obscene gesture in the performance was completely inappropriate, very disappointing and we apologize to our fans," an NFL spokesman said.

Added NBC: "We apologize for the inappropriate gesture that aired during halftime. It was a spontaneous gesture that our delay system caught late." A $500,000 fine was levied by the Federal Communications Commission against CBS following the infamous Janet Jackson moment.

PHOTOS: Madonna's mini me

M.I.A. apparently did not flip the bird or curse during rehearsals for the show -- which otherwise went off spectacularly as Madonna thrilled the stadium with performances of "Vogue," "Music," "Give Me All Your Luvin', an "Open Your Heart" interlude and "Like a Prayer," with LMFAO and Cee Lo Green also making cameos.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly