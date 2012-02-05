NFL, NBC Apologize for M.I.A.'s Middle Finger at Super Bowl Half-Time Show
M.I.A. almost stole the show from Madonna at the jaw-dropping half-time show at Sunday's Super Bowl in Indianapolis.
The 36-year-old rapper (real name: Mathangi "Maya" Arulpragasam) flipped her middle finger as she performed backup for Madonna, 53, alongside Nicki Minaj for the Material Girl's new song "Give Me All You Luvin'."
PHOTOS: Madonna's face -- how it's changed
The British/Sri Lankan star also uttered a profanity ("I don't give a s***") but the expletive wasn't heard on the live broadcast.
The NFL and NBC alike immediately apologized for the gaffe, which harkened back to Janet Jackson's infamous nip-slip at the Super Bowl alongside Justin Timberlake 8 years ago.
"The obscene gesture in the performance was completely inappropriate, very disappointing and we apologize to our fans," an NFL spokesman said.
Added NBC: "We apologize for the inappropriate gesture that aired during halftime. It was a spontaneous gesture that our delay system caught late." A $500,000 fine was levied by the Federal Communications Commission against CBS following the infamous Janet Jackson moment.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 21, 2018 These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!
- Dec. 24, 2018 See how celebs are ringing in Christmas this year