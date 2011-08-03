Charles Aaron Smith -- better known by fans as Bubba Smith -- was found dead in his Los Angeles home Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 66 and is believed to have died of natural causes.

Born in Texas on Feb. 28, 1945, the 6'7" athlete played college football at Michigan State University.

Smith began his NFL career in 1967 when he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts. Six years later, he moved to the Oakland Raiders. Beginning in 1975, Smith played for the Houston Oilers, where he remained with the team for two seasons. Throughout his nine seasons in the NFL, Smith went to two Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl V with the Colts in 1970.

In addition to his athletic career, Smith was also known for his portrayal of Lt. Moses Hightower in the Police Academy movies. He was also featured in a slew of Miller Lite beer commercials in the late '70s.

Smith's other film and TV credits included Half Nelson, Married...With Children, Good Times and the short-lived series Blue Thunder.

Smith wrote a memoir about his life, Kill Bubba Kill, in 1983. The title was inspired by the chant Michigan State University fans created when he took the field.

