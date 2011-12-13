NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Move over, Grover! One of the NFL's top passers is heading to "Sesame Street."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is making a special appearance on Thursday's episode of the educational children's TV show. He visited the set a few months ago to record the segment, which co-stars the street's furry red resident, Elmo.

The segment will air Thursday morning on PBS Kids.

Brees, who has two young sons, Baylen and Bowen, taped the segment before the start of this year's regular football season. Brees leads the NFL with 4,368 passing yards, putting him on pace to break Dan Marino's single-season passing record of 5,084 yards, which has stood since 1984. Brees led the Saints to victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV and was that game's MVP.