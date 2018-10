Actress Nia Long is pregnant with her second child.

The "Best Man" star could no longer hide the happy news and flaunted her baby bump on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Wednesday.

It is still not clear who the father is.

Long, 40, has a 10-year-old son by ex-husband Massai Dorsey.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Pink Becomes a Mom

Hollywood's Hottest Momshells

Read more about Nia on MSN