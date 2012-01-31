Tragic news for the Carter family.

Leslie Carter, the younger sister of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and singer Aaron Carter (pictured in the center), died Tuesday in upstate New York at age 25. No details were provided on her cause of death.

"Our family is grieving right now and it's a private matter," a family spokesperson told Access Hollywood.

An aspiring singer, Leslie had a song "Like Wow!" that was featured on the 'Shrek" soundtrack in 2001, and she appeared on the family's reality show, "House of Carters," in 2006. Her 1999 debut album was never released.

She is survived by four siblings, husband of three years Mike and a daughter, Alyssa Jane, 10 months.

"We are deeply saddened for the loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and granddaughter, Leslie Carter. We request the utmost privacy during this difficult time," the family's statement read.