Baby boy Lachey!

Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey revealed Wednesday that their first child together will be a baby boy.

"Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy," the 31-year-old mom-to-be wrote on her website. "We can't wait to meet him soon!"

Back in March, Vanessa revealed to a fan on Twitter that she was hoping to have a boy. "I'm excited either way! But I always wanted a boy first," she wrote. " Just a healthy baby."

The Wipeout hostess and her 38-year-old husband, whom she married in July 2011, just recently celebrated their pregnancy by going on a babymoon at the end of May to Jade Mountain in St. Lucia.

Vanessa posted a gorgeous photo Tuesday that Nick took on the trip of her pregnant bikini body. She asked her pregnant Twitter followers to share their baby bump photos too and said, "Let's embrace our changing bodies!"

The couple told Us Weekly in April that they had agreed on a name if they were having a girl, but were having trouble settling on a boy name. Vanessa joked, "We've been yelling them around the house to see how they sound and we call them to come to us."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nick and Vanessa Lachey: It's a Boy!