Apparently Nick Cannon gets a little too wild 'n out for his own good.

The "America's Got Talent" host was admitted to the hospital on July 22, implying that it was for exhaustion issues.

The one-time "Wild 'N Out" host posted a shirtless image of himself to Instagram in a hospital bed, hooked up to several medical machines. (He still wears a stylish hat in the medical center -- hey, you still gotta keep it fly!)

A solemn looking Nick calmed his fan's fears, insisting that he was going to be fine.

"Dont worry, Temporary pit stop... Sometimes I can be a little too bull headed and stubborn. I gotta stop running my body to the ground. I be wanting to grind nonstop but the engine can't run on fumes," he captioned the image.

Despite the fact that he was bedridden and possibly medicated, Nick still maintained his sense of humor.

"On the low though, I really think I'm a super hero…," he jokingly wrote. "Now I'm not saying I'm Batman, but I am saying nobody has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together. LOL #ImGood."

Get well soon, Nick!