There's a new East Coast vs. West Coast battle brewing between rappers. Chris Brown and Nick Cannon are at war, but it's all for kicks... No, really.

The two are having a good-natured beef over -- wait for it -- who has a bigger shoe collection. The whole thing started after C-Breezy showed off his intensely impressive shoe closest on Instagram in July. The closet boasts stairs and ladders. Nick, though, decided to try to one up him and show of his lavish collection -- on both coasts.

Nick first took to Instagram to throw some shoe shade at Chris, posting an image of his New York shoe closet.

"NY Sneaker Closet. Yeah, I need rehab bad! I have a problem," he wrote. "This just the Mikes! #BlackManAndHisSneakers #AllMyLife #SpendMoneyOnShoesButNoCar LOL #Ncredible #Sneakerheads #whatarethose."

As if that wasn't enough, he then posted an image of his Los Angeles collection, directly mentioning Chris.

"@chrisbrownofficial I got stairs and ladders too! LOL! #LACloset," he wrote of the images showing thousands of pairs of shoes. He then said he wasn't intending to brag. "BTW my people I'm NOT showing off or bragging by any means, but I have to show young @chrisbrownofficial a lil Sumpn' real quick.

Chris admitted to having a real shoe fetish.

This is what rap battles have come to these days? Somewhere Tupac and Biggie are shuddering.