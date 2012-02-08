Rapper/actor Nick Cannon has used his radio show to make peace with ex-girlfriend Christina Milian -- by apologizing live on air for cheating on her.

The "Dip It Low" hitmaker called Cannon's New York morning show on Monday for an interview about her new role on "The Voice," but the former couple ended up chatting about their 2005 split instead.

Milian also admitted she's been waiting for the chance to wish Cannon well after he became a dad to twin babies with wife Mariah Carey last year.

She told him, "I've been waiting to bump into you. I wanna congratulate you! It's been a long time and a lot of really big things have been happening, so I'm really proud of you. Your children are beautiful."

Milian also owned up to her own mistakes, adding, "Regardless of my big mouth back in the day, honestly, I've got all great things to say about Nick."

The show's co-host Sarah Lee then urged Cannon to apologize for behaving like a "gigolo" during their relationship, prompting him to tell Milian, "If I didn't say it before, I do apologize. I'm sorry for the things that I did. We was young. I was young, I was silly."