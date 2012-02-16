NEW YORK (AP) -- Nick Cannon has stepped down from his New York City radio show.

Cannon said in a statement on the 92.3 NOW website that Friday was his last day hosting the 2-year-old show, called "Rollin'."

He said doctors had ordered him to cut back on his professional commitments and get more rest.

Said Cannon: "Even Superman has to sleep."

The 31-year-old entertainer was hospitalized last month after suffering from what his wife, Mariah Carey, called "mild kidney failure."

The couple became parents of twins, a son Moroccan and a daughter Monroe, last year.

Cannon said he'll continue to host his syndicated weekend show, "Cannon's Countdown." He added that he will "look forward to contributing to 92.3 NOW whenever possible."

