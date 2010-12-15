It's official: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are getting ready for baby love, times two!

On his 92.3 NOW radio show Thursday, Cannon confirmed that he and Carey are expecting twins.

"In order for my wife and I to have our life, we need to be up front and I need to be able to share things with you and be real," Cannon, 30, said.

"I didn't even tell my wife I was gonna do this," he admitted. "I'm probably gonna get yelled at for not getting permission ... We are having twins!"

It gets even better, Cannon explained. The very first folks in the world to know about the twins other than Carey, 40, and her husband Cannon were President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama! After recently performing for the "First Family for a White House Christmas" special, Carey met with the Obamas backstage, Cannon said.

"They actually even questioned my wife about [the twins]," he said. "She hadn't told anybody anything! Because of the excitement and emotion, she shared [the news] with the President and the First Lady."

The dad-to-be gushed that it will be an "awesome story" to tell their twins one day. Why the secrecy? "That was something that we were advised to keep close to ourselves," Cannon revealed.

Carey had an ultrasound on Wednesday night, Cannon added. "Everything is A-OK! Both babies are healthy and in tip-top shape. The doctors are happy."

