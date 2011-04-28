Get ready, Lambs!

Nick Cannon said his pregnant wife Mariah Carey is due "any moment now."

In a Thursday appearance on The Talk, the 30-year-old dad-to-be said he and Carey, 42, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their son and daughter.

"How's [Mariah] doing? She's pregnant," Cannon quipped. "She's doing amazing, but literally, it's any moment now. It's not even any day now… She is ready to just pop!"

Cannon said he and Carey almost headed to the hospital Wednesday night. "The baby nurse and all that is ready. [The] bags are packed! I don't know why I'm here!"

Having twins on the way has caused the self-proclaimed "daredevil" to live a bit more cautiously. He explained: "I was filming America's Got Talent, and I do a lot of crazy stuff on that show… And I found myself thousands of feet in the air in a hot-air balloon. The only thing separating me from the ground was a wicker basket. And I looked down, and [at] that moment, I was like 'I can't do this anymore.' A good gust of wind, and my children might never meet their father!"

"I've got to take into consideration that I've got other lives that I'm responsible for," he said.

So what did his wife think of that risky hot-air balloon stunt? He joked: "She doesn't know!"

