Oh, baby!

According to hubby Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey's delivery of their twins "was a production."

"Now my wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey -- her Madison Square performance of 'Fantasy' -- so they came out to a round of applause," he said in an appearance on "The Gayle King Show" on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, which airs Friday.

The 42-year-old first-time mom gave birth to the couple's son and daughter on Saturday, May 30 in L.A.; four days later the proud parents announced the twins' names: Moroccan Scott and Monroe. Cannon explained their unique name choices: "Of course we got to keep our celebrity weirdness up!"

So does Cannon, 30, ever get tired of being called Mr. Mariah Carey? "At times it used to frustrate me," he admitted. "When I step back and look at my life as a whole, I could be called a lot of worse things than Mr. Mariah Carey."

