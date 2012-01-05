NEW YORK (AP) -- Nick Cannon has been transferred to a Los Angeles hospital to continue treatment for "mild kidney failure."

His representative says the 31-year-old Cannon was moved Wednesday after receiving treatment in Aspen, Colo., where the TV personality and his wife, Mariah Carey, had been vacationing.

Carey has been by Cannon's side. Earlier this week, she tweeted that he is suffering from "mild kidney failure" and posted a photo on her website of the couple as they lay in a hospital bed in Aspen.

She is asking fans to "Please keep Nick in your thoughts."

Cannon's representative had no further details Thursday about his condition.

